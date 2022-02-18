Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Down 5.6%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

MTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 283,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

