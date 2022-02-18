Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Down 5.6%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
MTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mechel PAO (MTL)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.