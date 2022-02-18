Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHWZ opened at $1.74 on Friday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

