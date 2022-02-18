Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHWZ opened at $1.74 on Friday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.