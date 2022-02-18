Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $200,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. 41,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.