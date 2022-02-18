Melanie J. Tinto Sells 1,200 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEX opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,688,000 after buying an additional 227,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.