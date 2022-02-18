MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEKA. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $22,100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth $22,100,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth $11,050,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at about $11,050,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEKA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,753. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

