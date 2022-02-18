Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Meridian stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 2,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,846. Meridian has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meridian by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meridian by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.