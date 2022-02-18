Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.87 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.
In other news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen bought 14,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,576.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.