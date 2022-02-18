Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.87 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

In other news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen bought 14,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,576.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 257,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

