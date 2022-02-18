Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.34. 2,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 157,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $13,897,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

