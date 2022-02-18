Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,455,816. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.16 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.63. The stock has a market cap of $564.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

