Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 453.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRAF. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. Metro has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

