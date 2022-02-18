Metronome (MET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,309.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $42.93 million and $57,309.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00007846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.38 or 0.06912804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.71 or 0.99967198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,842,329 coins and its circulating supply is 13,697,755 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

