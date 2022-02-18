Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 14,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,860 shares of company stock valued at $14,556,545. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

