Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

NYSE CPT opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

