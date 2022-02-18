Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,442,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.