Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.81 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock worth $206,868,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

