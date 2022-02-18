Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.