Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $369.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

