Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,798,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

