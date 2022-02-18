MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,750 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,769,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

