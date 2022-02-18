MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $43.32. 166,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

