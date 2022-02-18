Michael A. Hardesty Sells 347 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NOC opened at $398.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.60 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

