Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $234.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

