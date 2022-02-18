Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $234.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ResMed (RMD)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.