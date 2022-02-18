Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Robert P. Beard Sells 266 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 17,936,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,270,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

