Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,882,894 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 639.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $44,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

