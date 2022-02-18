Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 333.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Copa worth $45,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of CPA opened at $94.02 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

