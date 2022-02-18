Millennium Management LLC Purchases 547,950 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,950 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $47,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,431 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,410,792 shares of company stock valued at $528,388,725. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

