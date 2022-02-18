Millennium Management LLC Sells 805,485 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 805,485 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Lamb Weston worth $53,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 120.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 441,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

LW stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

