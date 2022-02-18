Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 588,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,371,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $799.65 million, a P/E ratio of 321.43 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

