Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $406.37

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $4.85 million and $147,214.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $406.37 or 0.01013625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.77 or 0.06951093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.09 or 0.99817721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,937 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

