Mizuho Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85. Toast has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

