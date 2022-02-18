MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,619 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 67.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

