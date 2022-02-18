MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 62,629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,629 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,971,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,851 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,999,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

