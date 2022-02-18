MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.