MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,973. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.