MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 8,681 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after purchasing an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 643,795 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 641,665 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 468,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 397,182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $75.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

