Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.57 million.Model N also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.080 EPS.

MODN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Model N has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Model N by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

