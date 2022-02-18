Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $162.00 at UBS Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.45.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $143.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after buying an additional 257,926 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,138,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

