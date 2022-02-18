Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.87.

MOH traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.36. 2,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $209.22 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.98 and a 200 day moving average of $287.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

