Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

MOH stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.84. 308,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,243. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

