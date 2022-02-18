Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 522.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,523 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,744,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,242. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

