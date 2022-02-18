Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

MONY opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.78. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 311 ($4.21).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

