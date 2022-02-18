Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,809 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.57% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNR. Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

