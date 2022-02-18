Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

MNST opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

