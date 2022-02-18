Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.
MNST opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
