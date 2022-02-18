Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

