Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.18.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,423. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

