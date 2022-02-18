Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.18.
Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.