Moore Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Welbilt by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

