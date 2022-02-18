Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,134 shares of company stock worth $62,036,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

