Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEKA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

