Moore Capital Management LP Sells 150,000 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $122,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 112,600 shares of company stock worth $490,782.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

